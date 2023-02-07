US State of the Union Address — here are the longest and shortest speeches

Over the years, the length of the address has varied depending on the individual leader, the time, and the challenges the country was then facing.

The State of the Union (SotU) Address is one of the United States' most prominent democratic traditions. This address is delivered by the President of the country to both chambers of the Union States Congress — the House of Representatives and the Senate. The address is an opportunity for the head of state to raise consequential issues facing the nation and potential legislative and policy approaches to solving them.

Over the years, the length of the address has varied depending on the speaker, the time, and the challenges the country was then facing.

The long and short of it

The shortest-ever written State of the Union Address was also the first in the history of the nation. It was delivered by George Washington in 1790. The written address was delivered to gathered representatives and senators in Federal Hall in New York City. Although his address covered topics such as foreign policy, economy, education, immigration, and defence, it was wrapped up in only 1,089 words.

The shortest spoken address, on the other hand, was delivered by Richard Nixon in 1972. Nixon spoke for just under 29 minutes. He called for political unity and focused on appealing to American ideals and values. He had also called on the Congress to act on legislations such as Welfare Reform.

The longest-written State of the Union address was served by James Carter in 1981. It was 33,667 words long. He recounted the various achievements of his government, speaking of energy, women's empowerment, advancements in trade, and policy measures taken to help minorities. Carter also wrote about the Iran Hostage Crisis, unemployment, and recovery from the recession.

The longest-spoken State of the Union address was by Bill Clinton in 1995. This speech was almost an hour and 29 minutes long. Clinton discussed health, education, the global economy, crime, technology, and the environment in the address.

The State of the Union used to happen in December until the ratification of the Twentieth Amendment in 1933. This amendment resulted in congressional and presidential terms beginning in January, thus pushing the State of the Union to January or early February.