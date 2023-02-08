US State of the Union Address: How clapping has become integral part of the spectacle

Currently, clapping at the address is a way to show support mostly across party lines and a way for party members to show their approval. No speech can best highlight this political divide than the 2020 SotU Address by Donald Trump, whose speech was mostly marked with applause and standing ovation from the members of the Republican Party.

President Joe Biden's third State of the Union (SotU) address to the United States Congress lasted 73 minutes and was received as expected — the Democrats applauded while the Republicans heckled and jeered. Biden's speech lasted 73 minutes and included a feisty back-and-forth with some members of the Republican Party.

Over the years, the number of times a president's State of the Union's address is interrupted — whether by applause or otherwise — as come to be seen as a metric by which to measure how well the speech was received, so much so, that it has become political theatre.

Biden’s second SotU Address in 2021 saw a rare moment of bipartisan applause when he called “to fund the police”. “Fund them. Fund them. Fund them with resources and training,” President Biden chanted.

His declaration had resulted in applause from Republican Party leaders like then House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — now the Speaker — and then House Minority Whip Steve Scalise. The bipartisan applause and standing ovation gave a glimpse of how much the measure had support in the US Congress. Another standing ovation was received for supporting the people of Ukraine, as the Address was given just a few days after Russia launched the military offensive against Ukraine.

Currently, clapping at the address is a way to show support mostly across party lines and a way for party members to show their approval. No speech can best highlight this political divide than the 2020 SotU Address by Donald Trump, whose speech was mostly marked with applause and standing ovation from the members of the Republican Party.

When the president talked about politically divisive issues like abortion rights, immigration and gun reform (or the lack thereof), the Democrat side of the aisle could be said to be entirely quiet. Despite the lack of participation from one side of the political spectrum, there were still plenty of interruptions. President Trump’s 2018 SotU Address, for example, still saw 29.75 minutes of applause in a speech that totalled around 80 minutes in length, according to a CBS News report.

His Democrat predecessors, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, averaged around 90 instances of applause each while George HW Bush and George W Bush only averaged 80 instances of applause in their speeches, reported The Intelligencer magazine.