US State Department says it supports India's rise as global power

The US State Department has endorsed India as a major power, emphasising the Indo-US security partnership and potential collaborations in various areas. Discussions will touch on Russia, Ukraine, China, and human rights, an official said.

A senior US State Department official on Wednesday stated that the United States is actively endorsing India's ascent as a major power, stressing its significance in safeguarding American interests in the future. This statement was made just prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level discussions with President Joe Biden at the White House.

The official stressed that India and the US view each other as crucial security partners in the Indo-Pacific region, emphasising the depth and expansiveness of their bilateral relationship . The official, speaking anonymously, expressed anticipation for forthcoming announcements in various areas of collaboration, including space exploration, business partnerships, education, and travel cooperation.

Regarding potential industrial agreements following the Modi-Biden talks, the official refrained from divulging specifics but highlighted the possibility of significant technological advancements. They expressed confidence in India's capabilities as a defence manufacturer and anticipated announcements about co-production of military systems.

When questioned about India's reliance on Russian arms, the official noted a significant increase in defence trade between the US and India in recent years, highlighting the trend of diverse partnerships based on co-production and co-development. They also acknowledged Russia's limitations in fulfilling India's defence requirements , which have led to cancellations of major Russian systems.

When asked about India's potential role as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict, the official acknowledged India's historical relations with Russia but commended Prime Minister Modi's stance, emphasising the importance of resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy . While acknowledging differences in US and Indian policies regarding Russia and Ukraine, the official underscored the shared belief that a peaceful resolution in accordance with the UN Charter is imperative.

Regarding India's purchase of discounted oil from Russia , the official acknowledged that India has historically procured Russian crude at lower prices. They argued that if the international community seeks to limit Russia's resources for its conflict in Ukraine, it is preferable for oil purchases to occur at significantly reduced prices.

The official confirmed that discussions during Modi's visit would touch upon China , emphasising the need to prevent any nation from dominating the international system. The official highlighted the goal of preserving freedom and openness in Asia, including unimpeded sea lanes.

On the subject of human rights, the official affirmed that the US engages in frank and constructive discussions with India at all levels, including the highest echelons. They acknowledged raising concerns about human rights and religious freedom with senior Indian government officials and emphasised the importance of supporting all pillars of Indian democracy, including regular engagement with civil society and journalists.

