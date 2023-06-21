US State Department says it supports India's rise as global power

By CNBCTV18.com

The US State Department has endorsed India as a major power, emphasising the Indo-US security partnership and potential collaborations in various areas. Discussions will touch on Russia, Ukraine, China, and human rights, an official said.

A senior US State Department official on Wednesday stated that the United States is actively endorsing India's ascent as a major power, stressing its significance in safeguarding American interests in the future. This statement was made just prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level discussions with President Joe Biden at the White House.

The official stressed that India and the US view each other as crucial security partners in the Indo-Pacific region, emphasising the depth and expansiveness of their bilateral relationship . The official, speaking anonymously, expressed anticipation for forthcoming announcements in various areas of collaboration, including space exploration, business partnerships, education, and travel cooperation. Regarding potential industrial agreements following the Modi-Biden talks, the official refrained from divulging specifics but highlighted the possibility of significant technological advancements. They expressed confidence in India's capabilities as a defence manufacturer and anticipated announcements about co-production of military systems.