US State Department says it supports India's rise as global power

3 Min Read
The US State Department has endorsed India as a major power, emphasising the Indo-US security partnership and potential collaborations in various areas. Discussions will touch on Russia, Ukraine, China, and human rights, an official said.
A senior US State Department official on Wednesday stated that the United States is actively endorsing India's ascent as a major power, stressing its significance in safeguarding American interests in the future. This statement was made just prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level discussions with President Joe Biden at the White House.
The official stressed that India and the US view each other as crucial security partners in the Indo-Pacific region, emphasising the depth and expansiveness of their bilateral relationship. The official, speaking anonymously, expressed anticipation for forthcoming announcements in various areas of collaboration, including space exploration, business partnerships, education, and travel cooperation.
Regarding potential industrial agreements following the Modi-Biden talks, the official refrained from divulging specifics but highlighted the possibility of significant technological advancements. They expressed confidence in India's capabilities as a defence manufacturer and anticipated announcements about co-production of military systems.