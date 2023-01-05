US Speaker election: Kevin McCarthy loses seventh round in bid for top job, vote goes to eigth round

Kevin McCarrthy, the embattled Republican Leader, was stymied for the seventh time in a row in his attempt to become the next US Speaker. McCarthy garnered xxx votss, well short of the magic number 218 votes.

This will take the process to an eighth ballot — just one short of equalling a century-old record.

In fact, McCarthy's speaker bid suffered a set back as one more of his supporters defected, voting for former US President Donald Trump, something that caused a little mirth in the US House of Representatives.

Under the US Constitution, the speaker does not have to be an elected member of the House of Representatives. It can be any citizen so long as s/he has the support of a simple majority in the 435-member House.

Democractic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York gained the support of all 212 House Democrats, while the band of hardline Republican rebels stuck to their guns — despite McCarthy offering them further concessions — and gave Byron Donalds of Florida 19 votes. One members merelyvoted as "present", basically abstaining. This was a clear repudiation of the far-right Republican rebels of the concessions McCarthy reportedly made in a frenzied, desperate attempt.

After the seventh round of ballots, this is how the candidates fared so far.