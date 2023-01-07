English
US Speaker Election: Kevin McCarthy gains 14 votes but loses 12th ballot

2 Min(s) Read
By Vijay Anand  Jan 7, 2023 12:06:08 AM IST (Updated)

California's McCarthy, who cut a confident figure as he strode into the chamber, was able to sway 14 from the band of far-right Republicans, who had been unwavering in their staunch opposition to his candidacy, right from the first ballot on Tuesday. However, he fell short by 5 votes.

There's no light at the end of the tunnel for Kevin McCarthy as yet. The California Republican on Friday lost a 12th straight vote in his bid to get elected the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. McCarthy, who has drawn no more than 203 votes in the previous 11 ballots, gained significant ground, with 213 votes in the opening vote when the House reconvened on Friday, but fell short by 5 votes.

This was the first time this speaker election that McCarthy got more votes than the Democratic nominee, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who had the backing of all Democrats present.
Here's how things stand in the House after the 12th round of voting.
CandidateVotesDemocratsRepublican
Kevin McCarthy (R)2130213
Hakeem Jeffries (D)2112110
Jim Jordan (R)404
Kevin Hern (R)303
California's McCarthy, who cut a confident figure as he strode into the chamber, was able to sway 14 from the band of far-right Republicans, who had been unwavering in their staunch opposition to his candidacy, right from the first ballot on Tuesday. However, he fell short by 5 votes.Republicans hold 222 seats in the 435-member House, and he needs 218 to win the election and McCarthy can only afford to lose four votes. Seven members voted for other Republican candidates.
Jim Jordan of Ohio and Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, both Republicans, drew 4 and 3 votes,respecitively.
In contrast, Jeffries, who succeeded Nancy Pelosi as the leader of the House Democratic Caucus, received 211 votes from his party colleagues — a unanimous declaration of support.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates)
Also read: Explained | The US speaker election deadlock and its implications

US Speaker Election: Kevin McCarthy gains 14 votes but loses 12th ballot

First Published: Jan 7, 2023 12:03 AM IST
X