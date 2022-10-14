    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    US shooting: Suspect arrested after killing 5 people in North Carolina

    US shooting: Suspect arrested after killing 5 people in North Carolina

    US shooting: Suspect arrested after killing 5 people in North Carolina
    By AP  IST (Updated)

    Police say the shooter who killed five in North Carolina was a white, male juvenile and has been arrested.

    5 people were killed by a shooter in Raleigh, North Carolina including an off-duty police officer. Police said the shooter is a white, male juvenile and has been arrested.
    More details are awaited
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
