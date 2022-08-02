US: Several shot in a mass shooting incident in Washington

Seven persons were injured in a mass shooting incident on Monday night at an apartment complex in the northeastern part of Washington DC.

In a tweet, the Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting occurred in the 1500 Block of F Street. Although the police did not disclose the number of victims, they confirmed there were multiple victims.

Critical Incident Alert: MPD has responded to the 1500 block of F Street NE for a shooting. Preliminary reports of multiple victims. Updates to be provided from the on-scene PIO. Media briefing area will be shared shortly. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 2, 2022 The identity of the victims and the suspect has not been released by the authorities.

381 mass shootings

The US has seen at least 381 mass shootings this year, CNN reported quoting the non-profit Gun Violence Archive. A mass shooting is when at least four people have been shot, excluding the shooter.

Deadly attacks

At least seven people were killed in a mass shooting during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois. More than two dozen people were rushed to nearby hospitals with injuries, CBC News reported quoting officials. The police arrested the assailant, 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, who is said to have fired more than 70 rounds on the crowd.

On June 5, three people were killed and at least 14 others were injured after a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The shooting took place near a nightclub just before 2.45 am, CNN reported.

Three people were killed and 12 injured after a brawl between two men turned into a mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On May 14, 10 people were shot dead and three were injured when an 18-year-old opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo in what authorities described as a “racially motivated violent extremism.” The assailant later told authorities he was targeting the Black community.

On May 24, another 18-year-old gunman shot down 21 people, including 18 children, in one of the worst school shootings in American history. The assailant opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde town, Texas, which is about 134 km from San Antonio. The killer, identified as Salvador Ramos, was eliminated in police firing.

Call for ban

With the increasing number of mass shootings in the country, US President Joe Biden called for a ban on assault weapons to protect children and families or raising the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.