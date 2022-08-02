US: Several shot in a mass shooting incident in Washington

The identity of the victims and the suspect has not been released by the authorities.
Critical Incident Alert: MPD has responded to the 1500 block of F Street NE for a shooting. Preliminary reports of multiple victims. Updates to be provided from the on-scene PIO. Media briefing area will be shared shortly.— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 2, 2022
381 mass shootings
The US has seen at least 381 mass shootings this year, CNN reported quoting the non-profit Gun Violence Archive. A mass shooting is when at least four people have been shot, excluding the shooter.
Deadly attacks
At least seven people were killed in a mass shooting during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois. More than two dozen people were rushed to nearby hospitals with injuries, CBC News reported quoting officials. The police arrested the assailant, 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, who is said to have fired more than 70 rounds on the crowd.
On June 5, three people were killed and at least 14 others were injured after a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The shooting took place near a nightclub just before 2.45 am, CNN reported.
Three people were killed and 12 injured after a brawl between two men turned into a mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
On May 14, 10 people were shot dead and three were injured when an 18-year-old opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo in what authorities described as a “racially motivated violent extremism.” The assailant later told authorities he was targeting the Black community.
On May 24, another 18-year-old gunman shot down 21 people, including 18 children, in one of the worst school shootings in American history. The assailant opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde town, Texas, which is about 134 km from San Antonio. The killer, identified as Salvador Ramos, was eliminated in police firing.
Call for ban
With the increasing number of mass shootings in the country, US President Joe Biden called for a ban on assault weapons to protect children and families or raising the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.
A group of US lawmakers in June 22 reached a deal on a bipartisan gun safety bill, which aims to take firearms away from dangerous people and provide billions of dollars in new mental health funding. However, the bill does not ban assault-style rifles, ANI reported.