    US set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang

    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    The U.S. Commerce Department action will follow its announcement last month adding five other Chinese entities to the blacklist over forced labor allegations in Xinjiang.

    The Biden administration is set, as early as Friday, to add at least 10 more Chinese companies and other entities to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources told Reuters.
    The US Commerce Department action will follow its announcement last month adding five other Chinese entities to the blacklist over forced labour allegations in Xinjiang.
    The new additions to Commerce Department's Entity List are part of the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to hold China accountable for human rights violations, the sources said.
    The exact number of entities being added or their identities were not immediately known. Some companies from other countries are also set to be added to the blacklist as soon as Friday.
    The White House declined to comment, while the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
