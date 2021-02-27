  • SENSEX
US senators introduce legislation to end China's access to multiple year visa

Updated : February 27, 2021 11:18 AM IST

Legislation has been introduced by a group of influential Republican senators to end China's access to 10-year multi-entry visas until it is certified that Beijing has ceased its campaign of economic and industrial espionage against the US.
