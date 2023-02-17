US sides with India over Arunachal dispute with China — what this means geopolitically

The resolution introduced by Oregon’s US Senator Jeff Merkley and Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) on Thursday not just condemned China's aggression, but also commended India for taking steps to defend itself against security threats from Xi-Jinping-led nation.
A rare resolution was introduced in the US Senate "reaffirming" the country's recognition of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India. It also condemned "China’s military aggression to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)".
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax 'survey' at BBC — here's why IT sleuths examine international transactions among group companies
Feb 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Freshers most wanted as hiring intent in India rises — skills and sectors to look out for
Feb 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The resolution holds importance as it is bipartisan in nature — as both of the major political parties, Republicans and Democrats, are in agreement of resolution. Also, it not only condemns China but also lauds India for "taking steps to defend itself against aggression".
The resolution, if passed, would be a diplomatic win for India as the country seemed to be on a collision course with the US over New Delhi continuing to buy oil at a cheap price from Russia amid the Ukraine war. India's imports from Russia increased five-fold to reach $37.31 billion during the period of April to January this fiscal year.
What Senate resolution exactly says
The resolution introduced by Oregon’s US Senator Jeff Merkley and Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) on Thursday condemned China's aggression and commended India for taking steps to defend itself against security threats from Xi-Jinping-led nation.
A press release by Merkley said on Thursday: "The Senators’ resolution condemns additional PRC (People's Republic of China) provocations, including...construction of villages in contested areas, publication of maps with Mandarin-language names for cities and feature in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, and expansion of PRC territorial claims in Bhutan.
Praising the Indian government for the position it has taken against China's actions, the release says: "These efforts include securing India's telecommunications infrastructure; examining its procurement processes and supply chains; implementing investment screening standards; and expanding its cooperation with Taiwan in public health and other sectors."
It "commits the US to deepening support and assistance to the region (Arunachal), alongside like-minded international partners and donors". The resolution also serves to strengthen the US-India bilateral partnership regarding defense, technology, economics, and people-to-people ties.
Merkley said that he teamed up with Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) to introduce the bipartisan Senate resolution on Thursday.
The US Senate resolution came months after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed reports of a clash between Indian and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops near Twang region in Arunachal Pradesh.
First Published: Feb 17, 2023 10:10 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!