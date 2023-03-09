US Senate committee approves nomination of Eric Garcetti as Ambassador to India

Eric Garcetti was nominated by President Biden first in 2021 but wasn’t cleared as the Democrats couldn’t muster the required numbers. Some lawmakers had even raised concerns regarding the handling of a sexual assault & harassment case against a former senior advisor during his term as the Mayor of Los Angeles.

A committee of the US Senate has approved the nomination of Eric Garcetti to be the US Ambassador to India. Garcetti, first nominated by US President Joe Biden back in July 2021 cleared the Senate Foreign Relations Committee approval with a 13-8 vote.

The nomination will now head to the Senate for a full vote.

Republicans Todd Young and Bill Hagerty too voted in his favour. Young said that it was in the interest of US National Security to have an ambassador immediately in India.

Reacting to the development, US State Dept Spokesman Ned Price said that given India’s importance, the US needed a confirmed ambassador in the country.

"We did see action on the part of the Senate today. We heartily applaud that. The US needs a confirmed Ambassador in India. Our team on the ground, including Charge d' Affaires, who has served in the place of an ambassador, have done extraordinary work," said Price.

Price stated that no other country around the world would keep the post of the envoy in a strategically important and valuable place like India for 2-plus years.

"It would be in the interests of both of our people to have a confirmed Ambassador in place. We hope that the mayor and soon-to-be Ambassador Eric Garcetti is able to take up that post before long," he added.