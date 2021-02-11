World US Senate begins impeachment trial, Democrats make their case against Trump Updated : February 11, 2021 07:44 AM IST Trump lost the elections to Joe Biden, who was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20. This is for the first time in American history that a former US president is being impeached. The Democrats need the support of 17 Republican Senators to impeach Trump by two-third of the 100 Senate votes, as required by law. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply