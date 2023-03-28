US Secy Blinken holds virtual panel session, discusses Ukraine's path to lasting peace

The virtual pre-summit chaired by US state Secretary was supposed to be attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky, however on his behalf Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba presented his views for just and durable peace in the country. Besides, foreign ministers from regionally diverse group of countries presented their perspectives on the elements needed to end Russia's war. The group also discussed the ways to establish "durable peace in Ukraine in line with principles contained in the UN Charter."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday held a virtual panel session with Ukraine to discuss the country's path to lasting peace. The session titled "A Just and Lasting Peace in Ukraine" comes ahead of United States' second "Summit for Democracy" to be held on March 29 and 30.

The virtual pre-summit chaired by US state Secretary was supposed to be attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky, however on his behalf Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba presented his views for just and durable peace in the country.

Besides, foreign ministers from regionally diverse group of countries presented their perspectives on the elements needed to end Russia's war. The group also discussed the ways to establish "durable peace in Ukraine in line with principles contained in the UN Charter."

During the gathering Blinken highlighted that Russian President Putin launched a full scale war against people of Ukraine in 2022. It was done in an attempt to erase the identity of Ukraine as a sovereign nation and absorb it in Russia, he said.

"This war was not an attack only on Ukraine but international rules based order that seeks to defend international peace stability....The victims of Russia's aggression are not only Ukrainians but people all around the world. Kremlin's war exacerbated acute food insecurity already at crisis level due to COVID-19."

He said that the war pushed up the prices of fuel, fertilizers and food making it harder for families across the world to make ends meet. "The world has come together at multiple occasion during the United Nations General Assembly to condemn Russia's aggression and atrocities that have come with it. The countries from the North and South, developed and developing, established and emerging democracies have all called on Russia to end this war and pursue just and durable peace in Ukraine."

"We all know for peace to be just, it must uphold the principles of UN Charter; sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. And for peace to be durable, it must ensure Russia can simply rest and refit its troops and relaunch the war at a time more advantageous to it," Blinken said.

"Ukraine under President Zelensky has preferred a proposal that will force such peace. It will end the war and save countless lives. it will restore Ukraine's territory and respect its democracy., it would reconstruct the country and economy. It would ensure the radiation nuclear safety. It would uphold the UN Charter and the will of the international community and it would come to the aid of millions around the world that have been affected by Russia's aggression," he added.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said, this years summit is vital as democracy faces vital threat..."n ot only Ukraine, Russia also aims to destroy the world order based on international law and UN Charter."

He said that the people of Ukraine have been defending the democracy across the world and that..."no other nation wants peace more than Ukraine. The peace at any cost is an illusion. For peace to be a lasting one, it needs to be just."

He said, "The cessassion of Russia's aggression and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity are essential conditions for peace. Ill-advised concession to the aggressor, will only encourage Russia to intensify its attack on democracy giving it time to rebuild its military capability set regime, that are offensive against Ukraine."

"We need a comprehensive just and lasting peace and we know how to get that," Kuleba added.

For second round of Summit for Democracy, the Biden administration has extended invitations to 120 global leaders, including the representatives from eight countries that were not invited to the White House's inaugural summit in 2021.

According to the US State department, countries from six continents will gather from March 29 to March 30 to highlight “how democracies deliver for their citizens and are best equipped to address the world’s most pressing challenges."

The summit will be co-hosted by the governments of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia. The first day of the summit will be a virtual format and will be followed by hybrid gatherings in each of the host countries with representatives from government, civil society and the private sector participating.