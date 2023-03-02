Blinken also urged Russia to reverse its decision on the New START nuclear treaty, which was extended by five years in February 2021. The treaty limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads deployed by both the US and Russia and is considered a cornerstone of nuclear arms control.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met briefly on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Their meeting lasted less than 10 minutes but were said to have spoken about substantial matters amid the Ukraine war.

Blinken urged Lavrov to release American Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia on espionage charges since December 2018.

Blinken also urged Russia to reverse its decision on the New START nuclear treaty, which was extended by five years in February 2021. The treaty limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads deployed by both the US and Russia and is considered a cornerstone of nuclear arms control.

Furthermore, Blinken told Lavrov that the US was prepared to support Ukraine for the long term amid ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The two sides have been in a conflict since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, and in an military battle since 2022.

The brief meeting came amid heightened tensions between the US and Russia, with the Biden administration imposing sanctions on Moscow for alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election and involvement in the SolarWinds cyberattack. Russia has denied these allegations.

The US has also expressed concern about the massing of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, with Blinken warning last month that any aggression against Ukraine would have consequences. In response, Russia accused the US of destabilizing the region.

