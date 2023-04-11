US school teacher fired for asking students to write own obituaries ahead of active shooter drill

Dr Phillips High School psychology teacher Jeffrey Keene claimed he felt he used good judgement in doing so and he has no regret about the assignment that cost him his job.

A teacher of a public school in Florida, United States, has been fired for asking students to write their own obituaries ahead of an active shooter drill on Friday, NBC News reported.

The task was assigned to students of grades 11 and 12 of Dr Phillips High School during the first period on Tuesday. Jeffrey Keene, the psychology teacher who assigned the task to students, claimed he felt he used good judgement in doing so and he has no regret about the assignment that cost him his job.

Keene assigned his students to write their own biographical obituaries as classwork after learning that 11th and 12th-grade students of Dr Phillips High School in Orlando would be practising how to react to a shooting attack on their campus. He added that the assignment would help his students reflect on their lives as they prepared for the active shooter drill.

ALSO READ |

“It wasn’t to scare them or make them feel like they were going to die, but just to help them understand what’s important in their lives and how they want to move forward with their lives and how they want to pursue things in their journey,” Jeffrey Keene told NBC News.

Some of Keene's students apparently told him they had been questioned by school officials about the obituaries by the second period that day. In the middle of the seventh period, Keene received information that he had been fired from his job, which he had started in January.

“Dr Phillips High School families were informed that a teacher gave an inappropriate assignment about school violence. The administration immediately investigated and the probationary employee has been terminated,” Orange County School District spokesperson told NBC News.

Keene told NBC News that because he was a recent hire and ineligible for membership in the local teachers' union, he lacked any administrative means of requesting reinstatement.

The United States reported a total of 46 school shootings in 2022, according to a Washington Post report.