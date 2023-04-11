English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsUS school teacher fired for asking students to write own obituaries ahead of active shooter drill

US school teacher fired for asking students to write own obituaries ahead of active shooter drill

US school teacher fired for asking students to write own obituaries ahead of active shooter drill
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 11, 2023 11:29:38 AM IST (Published)

Dr Phillips High School psychology teacher Jeffrey Keene claimed he felt he used good judgement in doing so and he has no regret about the assignment that cost him his job.

A teacher of a public school in Florida, United States, has been fired for asking students to write their own obituaries ahead of an active shooter drill on Friday, NBC News reported.

Recommended Articles

View All
Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare

Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare

Apr 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it

Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The task was assigned to students of grades 11 and 12 of Dr Phillips High School during the first period on Tuesday. Jeffrey Keene, the psychology teacher who assigned the task to students, claimed he felt he used good judgement in doing so and he has no regret about the assignment that cost him his job.
Keene assigned his students to write their own biographical obituaries as classwork after learning that 11th and 12th-grade students of Dr Phillips High School in Orlando would be practising how to react to a shooting attack on their campus. He added that the assignment would help his students reflect on their lives as they prepared for the active shooter drill.
ALSO READ |
Leaked US documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers
“It wasn’t to scare them or make them feel like they were going to die, but just to help them understand what’s important in their lives and how they want to move forward with their lives and how they want to pursue things in their journey,” Jeffrey Keene told NBC News.
Some of Keene's students apparently told him they had been questioned by school officials about the obituaries by the second period that day. In the middle of the seventh period, Keene received information that he had been fired from his job, which he had started in January.
“Dr Phillips High School families were informed that a teacher gave an inappropriate assignment about school violence. The administration immediately investigated and the probationary employee has been terminated,” Orange County School District spokesperson told NBC News.
ALSO READ| US, Philippines follow Taiwan drills with biggest exercises yet
Keene told NBC News that because he was a recent hire and ineligible for membership in the local teachers' union, he lacked any administrative means of requesting reinstatement.
The United States reported a total of 46 school shootings in 2022, according to a Washington Post report.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ObituaryshootingThe United States (US)

Previous Article

“I follow BBC,” says Elon Musk after Twitter's 'government funded media' tag row

Next Article

US, Philippines follow Taiwan drills with biggest exercises yet

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X