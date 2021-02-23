US says it looks forward to 'overarching' MoU to enhance health cooperation with India Updated : February 23, 2021 07:34 AM IST The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 1,10,05,850 — the second in the world after the US. The death toll is 1,56,385 — fourth globally. India and the US recently welcomed an initiative to collaborate on infectious disease, including COVID-19 and other emerging threats. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply