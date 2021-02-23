  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

US says it looks forward to 'overarching' MoU to enhance health cooperation with India

Updated : February 23, 2021 07:34 AM IST

The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 1,10,05,850 — the second in the world after the US. The death toll is 1,56,385 — fourth globally.
India and the US recently welcomed an initiative to collaborate on infectious disease, including COVID-19 and other emerging threats.
US says it looks forward to 'overarching' MoU to enhance health cooperation with India

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Gold price jumps 1.5% as inflation concerns lift demand

Gold price jumps 1.5% as inflation concerns lift demand

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex tanks 1,145 points, Nifty ends below 14,700 dragged by financials, IT, auto stocks

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex tanks 1,145 points, Nifty ends below 14,700 dragged by financials, IT, auto stocks

Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel

Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement