US says it is seeking information on North Korea missile tests, remains open to talks

The United States is seeking more information on North Korea's recent testing, including its hypersonic missile test, but remains keen to resume diplomatic talks, a senior US arms control official said on September 29.

Bonnie Jenkins, US Under-Secretary for Arms Control for International Security, responding to a question, told the Geneva Centre for Security Policy: "We continue to try to promote diplomacy with North Korea, we want to bring them back to the table."

The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on September 28 was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on September 29, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state.