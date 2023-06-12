US restaurant introduces ‘Modi Ji Thali’ ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Chef Kulkarni said that the thali also included dishes prepared from millets as a tribute to the UN declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The restaurant also plans to launch another special thali for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

A restaurant in New Jersey has come up with a special thali dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his official visit to the United States, news agency ANI reported. The owner, Shripad Kulkarni, who is of Indian origin, said that the Thali was curated based on the inputs from the Indian diaspora residing there.

Chef Kulkarni can be seen sharing details of the ‘Modi Ji thali’ in a video shared by ANI.

The grand thali includes several mouth-watering dishes from different parts of India. It has items like Khichdi, sarson ka saag, idli, Kashmiri dum aloo, rasgulla, dhokla, chaach, papad and many other dishes.

As per Chef Kulkarni, the thali also included dishes prepared from millets as a tribute to the UN declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets, based on a recommendation from the Indian government.

Kulkarni also said that the restaurant is planning to come up with another special thali for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar soon.

“We plan to launch this thali soon. I'm very positive that it's going to gain popularity. Once this does well I also plan to launch a Dr Jaishankar Thali, because he too has that rockstar appeal amongst the Indian American community,” the owner said, as reported by NDTV.

Last year, a similar 'thali' dedicated to PM Modi was launched by a Delhi-based restaurant on the Prime Minister’s birthday. The restaurant, named Ardor 2.1, in Connaught Place, launched a large-sized thali featuring 56 items with both veg and non-veg options.

At the invitation of US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, PM Modi will be visiting the country from June 21 to June 24. He will be hosted at a state dinner at the White House, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

On the other hand, the White House said that PM Modi’s visit to the US will be an opportunity for India and the US to reaffirm the deep, close partnership the two countries share.