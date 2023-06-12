CNBC TV18
US restaurant introduces 'Modi Ji Thali' ahead of PM Modi's visit

US restaurant introduces ‘Modi Ji Thali’ ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Jun 12, 2023

Chef Kulkarni said that the thali also included dishes prepared from millets as a tribute to the UN declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The restaurant also plans to launch another special thali for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

A restaurant in New Jersey has come up with a special thali dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his official visit to the United States, news agency ANI reported. The owner, Shripad Kulkarni, who is of Indian origin, said that the Thali was curated based on the inputs from the Indian diaspora residing there.

Chef Kulkarni can be seen sharing details of the ‘Modi Ji thali’ in a video shared by ANI.
The grand thali includes several mouth-watering dishes from different parts of India. It has items like Khichdi, sarson ka saag, idli, Kashmiri dum aloo, rasgulla, dhokla, chaach, papad and many other dishes.
