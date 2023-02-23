Indian-American legislator introduces resolution to declare October as Hindu heritage month

“Designating October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’ in Ohio will give Hindu Americans in our state great recognition for our contributions to our state,” Niraj Antani said. A Republican Party leader, Antani is the first Hindu and Indian American State Senator in Ohio's history.
An Indian American legislator, Niraj Antani has introduced a resolution in the Ohio Senate to declare October as 'Hindu Heritage Month'. With this move, Antani to recognise the community's contributions to the US state.
“Designating October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’ in Ohio will give Hindu Americans in our state great recognition for our contributions to our state,” Antani said.
A Republican Party leader, Niraj Antani is the first Hindu and Indian American State Senator in Ohio's history.
Ohio will become the third state in America to put this recognition into law if the bill gets enacted into law.
“I am proud to lead this effort in Ohio as part of the national movement to gain this recognition in October. I look forward to working to pass SB 70,” said Atani.
First Published: Feb 23, 2023 1:19 PM IST
