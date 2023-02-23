English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsIndian American legislator introduces resolution to declare October as Hindu heritage month

Indian-American legislator introduces resolution to declare October as Hindu heritage month

Indian-American legislator introduces resolution to declare October as Hindu heritage month
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Feb 23, 2023 1:32:12 PM IST (Updated)

“Designating October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’ in Ohio will give Hindu Americans in our state great recognition for our contributions to our state,” Niraj Antani said. A Republican Party leader, Antani is the first Hindu and Indian American State Senator in Ohio's history.

An Indian American legislator, Niraj Antani has introduced a resolution in the Ohio Senate to declare October as 'Hindu Heritage Month'. With this move, Antani to recognise the community's contributions to the US state. 

Recommended Articles

View All
Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it

Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it

Feb 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Feb 23, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president

Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president

Feb 22, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read

Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India

Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India

Feb 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


“Designating October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’ in Ohio will give Hindu Americans in our state great recognition for our contributions to our state,” Antani said.
A Republican Party leader, Niraj Antani is the first Hindu and Indian American State Senator in Ohio's history.
Ohio will become the third state in America to put this recognition into law if the bill gets enacted into law.
“I am proud to lead this effort in Ohio as part of the national movement to gain this recognition in October. I look forward to working to pass SB 70,” said Atani.
Also Read:Fed Minutes show members inclined toward more hikes to curb inflation
First Published: Feb 23, 2023 1:19 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

OhioUSA

Next Article

India to host event on Gandhian thought and philosophy at UN as body gears up to discuss Ukraine War

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X