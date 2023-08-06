US prosecutors flag Donald Trump's threatening post in court filing

Donald Trump on Friday wrote on his Truth Social site, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" a day after pleading not guilty to charges that he orchestrated a criminal conspiracy to try to reverse his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

The US prosecutors flagged a threatening social media post from Donald Trump in a late-night court filing on Friday, stating that the former president might intimidate witnesses by improperly disclosing confidential evidence received from the government.

The office of Special Counsel Jack Smith said in a filing in Washington federal court that Trump's social media post raised concerns that he might publicly reveal secret material, such as grand jury transcripts, obtained from prosecutors, and sought protective order prohibiting Trump and his lawyers from sharing any discovery materials with unauthorised people.

On the other hand, authorities tightened security around the Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta for at least the next two weeks as prosecutors investigate Trump's efforts to overturn election results. The city is preparing for the possible announcement of what would be Trump's fourth criminal indictment this year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that officials are closing surrounding roads to general traffic and most employees have been asked to work from home. Magistrate court hearings, typically held for minor criminal and civil cases, will be conducted virtually. The sheriff's office has canceled all time off for the next few weeks and police are working 12-hour shifts, the AJC reported.

In the hearing on Saturday, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Trump until 5 pm on Monday to respond. Chutkan denied Trump's attorneys request of granting them three more days to prepare their response and added she will determine whether a hearing is needed after reviewing Trump's response.

A Trump spokesperson said in a statement, "The Truth post cited is the definition of political speech, and was in response to the RINO, China-loving, dishonest special interest groups and super PAC's."