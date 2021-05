The United States Treasury Department, in a bid to push the global minimum tax for businesses, said, the corporations across the globe should pay at least 15 percent tax on their earnings.

15 percent is a minimum rate and the Treasury Department will continue discussions to push the rate higher, the department said in a press release.

American companies currently pay a 21 percent tax rate that was brought down by ex-President Donald Trump from 35 percent.

Earlier, President Joe Biden had proposed to raise the tax rate to 28 percent. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is touting the benefit of a global minimum tax rate, saying the global playing field must be fair and it can be achieved by stabilizing the international tax architecture.

"We must create an environment in which countries work together to maintain our tax bases and ensure the global tax system is equitable and equipped to meet the needs of the 21st-century global economy," the release said.