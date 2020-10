If you thought samosas were just for eating, you haven’t heard of the Samosa Caucus, Washington’s high-powered desi brigade in the US Congress. Representatives Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal are the dynamic Indian-American leaders who have brought their legislative skills to Congress. They, along with Kamala Harris in the Senate, have stamped their imprint on political life in the US.

As the 2020 election draws near, all four of them are up for re-election and Harris may well become the next vice-president of America. What is less well-known is the fact that over 70 Indian-Americans are also running up and down the ballot, and they may be responsible for a blue flip in many states.

Recently in this time of pandemic and virtual gatherings, we got to meet all four representatives of the Samosa Caucus, as they shared a Zoom screen for a conversation with Richard Varma, former US Ambassador to India, in a panel organized by IMPACT, a political action group. All of them spoke of the larger picture during the pandemic and their efforts in bringing relief.

Dr Ami Bera was elected as Congressman from California, and is currently a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and serves as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation. He is also a Leadership Member for the New Democrat Coalition, a group of over 100 forward-thinking Democrats.

While he grew up in California, his father came from a farming family in Rajkot near Ahmadabad for higher education in America. “My father was the first in his family to go to high school,” he says. “He got a master’s in engineering and my mother became a teacher.”

I had interviewed him when he had first become a Congressman, and Bera, who is a physician, said his motivation was the excellent education he had received. “I’ve been fortunate in what this country has offered both me and my family. I’ve been blessed by good fortune, and I think it is our obligation that the next generation has the same opportunities,”

As a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, he said about the current pandemic, “I’m also concerned about the global impact of the pandemic and how we work together with the global community, both on vaccine development manufacturing and distribution, but also the real food insecurity that we’re seeing as well as the fragility of many countries around the world. The US does need to return to the global stage, and I’m working with like-minded allies.”

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorti was elected in 2016 to represent the 8th District of Illinois and serves on the Oversight Committee, for which he is also the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, and on the House Intelligence Committee. In addition to this committee work, he was selected as an Assistant Whip and served on the Steering and Policy Committee.

Krishnamoorthi, while acknowledging the many important issues the Caucus deals with, said: “One issue of great importance to me as an immigrant myself - I came to this country when I was three months old - is comprehensive immigration reform. Whether you are documented or undocumented, we have to make sure that we find a pathway into the fabric of our society for everybody at this point.”

He talked about ways to make the H1 B program better and was a co-sponsor of the Fairness for high-skilled Immigrants Act which will basically remove the current country quotas that create tremendous backlogs.

He gave the example of an accomplished doctor in Illinois who has been in the country for 15 years – and yet has 13 years left until he can get a green card. So he asked the doctor what is Plan B for him to become a permanent resident.

The doctor joked if he didn’t get the card in an old-fashioned way, then his five-year-old son who was born here and would be 18 in 13 years, would then sponsor him for a green card!

Krishnamoorthi recalls, “I said, ‘You better take good care of Plan B. No extra sugary and salty snacks for him!’ But that’s not the way our system has to work, and so I’m hopeful that under a Joe Biden administration we’re finally going to be able to get this legislation through the Senate, and then signed into law as part of a comprehensive immigration reform package.”

Another dynamic member of the Samosa Caucus is Representative Pramila Jayapal who was born in India, and grew up in India, Indonesia and Singapore and came to the United States by herself at the age of 16 to attend college at Georgetown University.

Elected in 2016, she is now serving her second term in Congress representing Washington’s 7th District. She is the first South Asian American woman to be elected and has been an outspoken leader in immigration and social issues. She is the Vice-Chair of the immigration subcommittee which has been working on several issues including restoring some of the gains under an Obama administration which were lost in the Trump years, such as ensuring that the spouses of H1B can work in the US.

Jayapal is also very aware of the issue of undocumented immigrants and draws attention to a recent study which shows that six and a half percent of Indian-Americans now live under the poverty threshold. She and Kamala Harris have also worked on a Domestic Workers Bill of Rights to bring civil rights protection to two and a half million domestic workers. Ever since she came into Congress

Jayapal has worked on the South Asian Heart Health Bill, and there’s hope that it will pass in the Senate and get signed into law.

Representative Ro Khanna represents California’s 17th Congressional District and is serving in his second term. He sits on the House Budget, Armed Services, and Oversight and Reform committees and is first vice-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. He also serves as an Assistant Whip for the Democratic Caucus. He is active with Jayapal on the Progressive Caucus which is addressing the many issues of the pandemic.

He believes that in the upcoming election, the voting strength of the Indian community can be decisive in the swing states in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin and that it’s going to be a great moment for the community.

Indeed, several Indian-Americans are running this year:

Hiral Tipirneni, The Democratic nominee for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District.

Sri Kulkarni, The Democratic nominee for Texas’ 22nd Congressional District and Sarah Gideon who is running for the Senate seat.

So the Samosa Caucus may well be expanding. As Krishnmoorthi jokes: “We need more pakoras, more idlis, more vadas. We need everyone in Congress, so Congress looks more like America.”

Bera agrees: “It is just amazing to see that the next generation is stepping up, running on their stories and running on the values that our community represents and not running away from who we are and those values, I think that this is going to be a remarkable century for our community.”

Khanna believes Indian-Americans, as immigrants, bring special strengths to create a more just world: “I think that the greatest service the South Asian community can do is to draw on traditions that are so great, a civilization that is so great, and help bring those principles, stand up for those principles in the 21st century.”

