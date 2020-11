While addressing the East Room of the White House, US President Donald Trump declared himself a winner, but he seemed anxious. He insisted on going to the US Supreme Court and ask for the counting of votes to stop, something he had been building up to for quite a while now.

"We don't want them to find any ballots at 4:00 in the morning and add them to the list," he said.

"It's a very sad moment, and we will win this; as far as I am concerned, we have already won it." A premature assertion that both the candidates have made, especially since the mail-in ballots of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, are yet to be counted.

Republican election lawyer, Ben Ginsberg, while expressing dismay at the President's attack on the legitimate vote-counting efforts this morning, said: "It is a distressing moment for me as a longtime Republican to see a call to disenfranchise so many people. What the President said tonight is not only unprecedented and it not only lacks any basis in the law, it really is a disservice to all the other men and women who are on the ballot as Republicans today."

The Fear

According to studies, Democrats are more likely to use mail-in ballots, and Republicans are expected to walk into the polling booths on election day.

Since laws prevent early processing of mail-in ballots, the vote-counting in swing states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin would delay results.

Considering that the first votes that would be counted would be of those who voted in person on election day, likely mostly republicans, Trump would be seen taking the lead. And this exactly what is happening.

In his speech in the East Wing of the White House, Trump has already announced an early victory. However, the picture may change once the counting of mail-in ballots proceeds.

For months, Trump has churned out accusations of voter fraud against the Democrats, especially if the election did not go his way. He has already threatened to go to the Supreme Court of the United States, claiming fraud if the numbers change later. He is unlikely to concede so soon and so easily; he has been hinting at it for the last few months.

However, no one from his campaign has laid out any legitimate basis for his relentless attacks on the integrity of the voting process.

Jen O'Malley Dillon, Joe Biden's campaign manager, called Trump's SC threat "Outrageous, Unprecedented, and Incorrect."

She said, "If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort. And they will prevail."

What about the law?

It is pertinent to note here that the Supreme Court Chief, Amy Barrett, nominated by Trump, was sworn in just a week ago — too close to the elections, a move severely opposed by Democrats.

Moreover, the US Supreme Court has six judges appointed by the Republicans versus three appointed by Democrats. The chances of the case tilting in favour of Democrats are far too low.

The threat of legal action against the states is high — the lawyers could easily attempt to rule mail-in ballots illegitimate.

And this wouldn't come off as a surprise; the US has a history of post-election litigation.

However, if the lawsuits continue to drag and no winner is elected until January 20, none of the presidential candidates would be sworn in. The law is pretty clear here:

"If by reason of death, resignation, removal from office, inability, or failure to qualify, there is neither a President nor Vice President to discharge the powers and duties of the office of President, then the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall, upon his resignation as Speaker and as Representative in Congress, act as President."

The chances of Trump considering Nancy Pelosi sworn in as the President are slim.

What if Trump refuses to concede?

In the unlikely event that Trump still refuses to leave the office, it is not entirely clear who would be in charge of removing him.

Biden did say back in June that the military would take over the responsibility of escorting the ex-President out, but the military seems to have other ideas. The military has made it clear that it is the responsibility of the US court and US congress and that the army won't show its back to the constitution.