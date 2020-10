Joe Biden was born in November 1942, if he wins 2020 presidential election, he would become the oldest person to be sworn in at the age of 77.

Theodore Roosevelt was the 26th US President and remained in office from 1901 to 1909. He was the youngest to take office at 42 years of age.

George Washington, the first President of the US was 57-years-old when he took office.

William Henry Harrison became the oldest president at 68 years 23 days in 1841. He held that record for 140 years when, in 1981, Ronald Reagan was sworn in at 69 years and 348 days.