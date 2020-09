The 59th United States Presidential Elections for 2020 are scheduled for November 3, 2020. The registered voters of the United States of America will select presidential electors who, in turn, will either elect a new president or re-elect the existing president, Mr. Donald Trump.

According to Statista, the total number of registered voters in the US was 21.4 crore, second highest in the world after India's whopping 91.1 crores (according to the 2019 election).

However, the winner is not always the person who wins the most number of votes nationally, as happened in the case of Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The winner receives the most number of votes from the Electoral College. The Electoral College is a body of electors established by the US constitution, and it forms every four years for the sole purpose of electing a president and vice-president for the US.

While it is one of the US's most respected bodies and reflects the popular votes, it had failed in two of the last five elections, including when Donald Trump won in 2016, wrote BBC.

When the registered voters vote, they do it on a state-level and not on the national level. According to the BBC, every state is allotted different numbers of electoral votes, and to win the presidency, 270 out of 538 votes are required.

According to the polling data shared by Statista in June 2020, about 41% of the US adults identify politically as independent rather than Republican or Democrat. At the same time, 33 percent of US adults do not support the views of Joe Biden.

Coming back to the data of registered voters, according to Statista, the US is closely followed by Indonesia that has 19.3 crore registered voters according to the 2019 polls.

Indonesia is followed by Brazil (14.7 crores registered voters in 2018) and Russia (11 crore registered voters in 2018).