Historically, vice presidency has ranked among the least admired positions in the United States. The very first Vice President of the United States, John Adams, once quoted the office of the VP as "the most insignificant office that ever the Invention of Man contrived."

But by the close of the 20th century, the Vice President had become an influential position and an integral part of President's office.

Research suggests that running mates or vice-presidential candidates do not influence voters' choice as most people would expect. However, they do tell a lot about the Presidential candidates themselves and also about the party at large.

Senator Harris would be the first woman and first woman of color to become the Vice President if Biden wins. And If Trump retains his chair, Mike Pence would be the seventh consecutive candidate getting re-nominated for a second term.

Do vice-presidential candidates matter?

When the nominee is announced.

Their acceptance speech.

Vice presidential debate.

The candidates use these three opportunities to contribute to the democratic discussion of campaigns.

After the presidential candidate, the vice-presidential candidate has one of the most powerful mics. They echo the themes of their presidential campaigns and, most importantly, the candidates.

They are a strong weapon in the presidential candidates' arsenal to attack the opposing party and explain why they and their policies would not suit the United State's best interests. They spend their time emphasizing why America needs their presidential candidate for the next four years, and in Pence's case, for four more years.

While most people vote based on their presidential choices, the election of a vice-presidential candidate shapes the perceptions of voters for the presidential candidates. The presidential candidate's decision tells a lot about his values, decision-making abilities, and whether or not he can make a difference.

If Joe Biden were to pick someone less qualified, voters would have judged his leadership and judgment skills. Like what happened with John McCain and Sarah Palin in 2008.

Vice presidential candidates are barely likely to have some marginal impact on the voting decisions, but since 1960, six out of fifteen elections were decided at the margins.

Moreover, now that the vice presidency has become a very significant position in American life, either of the two candidates would be the President's shadow and take over in case of crises. Nine out of 45 presidents were succeeded by their vice presidents for one reason or the other.

So while Harris' or Pence's selection will hardly change many votes, their presence would influence the voters' opinions of Biden and Trump.

Harris, for example, might put women, Evangelicals, and Catholics on her side. But then again, the instances of an African American Latino standing in the US presidential elections have been zero, so we have nothing to compare it with.