US presidential election: Joe Biden stares at tough White House bid with second-lowest approval rating in 80 years

Barely two weeks after officially announcing his bid to seek a second term in office, US President Joe Biden's job approval rating hit a new low at 36 percent before recovering to 42 percent, as per fivethiryeight.com. Biden is already the lowest rated Democrat president — with the exception of Jimmy Carter — in his 838th day in the Oval Office. He is also the oldest person in United States history to be president, and if he wins a second term, will be sworn in at 83 years old and will be 87 when he leaves office.

What's more, his predecessor, 76-year-old Donald Trump — considered among the most unpopular US presidents of all time and had even been arrested briefly, apart from facing a slew of other criminal charges — enjoyed a marginally better approval rating at 42.4 percent on his 838th day in office.

US presidents' approval ratings at 838 days

President Approval rating Joe Biden 42% Donald Trump 42.4% Barack Obama 50.5% George W Bush 65.6% Bill Clinton 51.7% George HW Bush 73% Ronald Reagan 42.7% Jimmy Carter 37% Gerald Ford 43.6% Richard Nixon 50.6% Lyndon B Johnson 57.7% John F Kennedy 64% Dwight D Eisenhower 69.5% Harry S Truman 75%

(Source: fivethirtyeight.com)

As illustrated above, Biden enjoys the second lowest job approval rating of any Democrat president in nearly 80 years. Biden plans to run in 2024 highlighting his successes as an argument for another term, while Opposition Republicans will attack his White House performance.

To compound things, it looks increasingly likely that 2024 will see a rematch of Joe Biden vs Donald Trump. Trump, despite facing criminal charges, continues to lead the Republican presidential field — comprising both official and presumptive candidates — by a long shot.

Trump currently is polling at 56 percent, a whopping 36 percentage points more than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce his candidacy but has seen his star plummet over the past few weeks. Trump's former vice president Mike Pence is polling at 7 percent, while his former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, is at 4 percent. Liz Cheney, the former Wyoming representative and daughter of former US vice president Dick Cheney, who was among those who led the impeachment effort against Trump, is trailing at 2 percent.

However, don't let these polling numbers fool you into thinking Trump is a popular choice among anyone other than his hardcore base — a recent report by Axios, citing an NBC News poll, stated that most Americans do not want either Biden or Trump to run for president in 2024. According to the report, 70 percent of Americans — and 51 percent of Democrats — do not want Biden to seek a second term, while 60 percent of Americans are unenthused about Trump running for his second term in the Oval Office.

That said, if it comes down to a Biden vs Trump election, respondents said they would vote along party lines – 88 percent of Democrats will pick Biden over Trump, while a significantly lower percentage of Republicans, 46, will vote for the latter.

However, the US is still in the early stages of the US presidential election cycle and there are currently five Republicans who have officially thrown their hat in the ring — apart from Trump and Haley, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, TV show hold Larry Elder, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have declared their intent to run for president. And the field is only going get crowded as the US nears primary reason, with at least 12 others said to be considering a White House run. The Republican primary season will kick off with debates this August, while the primaries themselves will begin in February 2024 and end with the Republican National Convention in June or July next year.

As for Biden, while a sitting president usually goes unchallenged, it is not unprecedented to face a primary challenger. Robert F Kennedy Junior — a vaccine denier and son of former US attorney general and former presidential candidate late Robert F. Kennedy, and nephew of former president John F. Kennedy — has announced that he will run, as has 70-year-old author Marianne Williamson. As things stand, Biden enjoys a heavy lead with 67 percent, while Kennedy and Williamson stand at 16.4 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.

