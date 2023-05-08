US presidential election: Joe Biden stares at tough White House bid with second-lowest approval rating in 80 years

4 Min(s) Read
US presidential election 2024: In his 838th day in the Oval Office, Biden's job approval rating is at 42 percent — the second lowest for any Democrat president in nearly 80 years. What's more, his predecessor Donald Trump — among the most unpopular US presidents, who had even been briefly arrested recently — enjoyed a marginally better approval rating, at 42.4 percent, at the same point during his term in office.
Barely two weeks after officially announcing his bid to seek a second term in office, US President Joe Biden's job approval rating hit a new low at 36 percent before recovering to 42 percent, as per fivethiryeight.com. Biden is already the lowest rated Democrat president — with the exception of Jimmy Carter — in his 838th day in the Oval Office. He is also the oldest person in United States history to be president, and if he wins a second term, will be sworn in at 83 years old and will be 87 when he leaves office.
What's more, his predecessor, 76-year-old Donald Trump — considered among the most unpopular US presidents of all time and had even been arrested briefly, apart from facing a slew of other criminal charges — enjoyed a marginally better approval rating at 42.4 percent on his 838th day in office.
US presidents' approval ratings at 838 days
|President
|Approval rating
|Joe Biden
|42%
|Donald Trump
|42.4%
|Barack Obama
|50.5%
|George W Bush
|65.6%
|Bill Clinton
|51.7%
|George HW Bush
|73%
|Ronald Reagan
|42.7%
|Jimmy Carter
|37%
|Gerald Ford
|43.6%
|Richard Nixon
|50.6%
|Lyndon B Johnson
|57.7%
|John F Kennedy
|64%
|Dwight D Eisenhower
|69.5%
|Harry S Truman
|75%