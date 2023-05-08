English
US presidential election: Joe Biden stares at tough White House bid with second-lowest approval rating in 80 years

By Vijay Anand  May 8, 2023 5:45:04 PM IST (Published)

US presidential election 2024: In his 838th day in the Oval Office, Biden's job approval rating is at 42 percent — the second lowest for any Democrat president in nearly 80 years. What's more, his predecessor Donald Trump — among the most unpopular US presidents, who had even been briefly arrested recently — enjoyed a marginally better approval rating, at 42.4 percent, at the same point during his term in office.

Barely two weeks after officially announcing his bid to seek a second term in office, US President Joe Biden's job approval rating hit a new low at 36 percent before recovering to 42 percent, as per fivethiryeight.com. Biden is already the lowest rated Democrat president — with the exception of Jimmy Carter — in his 838th day in the Oval Office. He is also the oldest person in United States history to be president, and if he wins a second term, will be sworn in at 83 years old and will be 87 when he leaves office.

What's more, his predecessor, 76-year-old Donald Trump — considered among the most unpopular US presidents of all time and had even been arrested briefly, apart from facing a slew of other criminal charges — enjoyed a marginally better approval rating at 42.4 percent on his 838th day in office.
US presidents' approval ratings at 838  days
PresidentApproval rating
Joe Biden42%
Donald Trump42.4%
Barack Obama50.5%
George W Bush65.6%
Bill Clinton51.7%
George HW Bush73%
Ronald Reagan42.7%
Jimmy Carter37%
Gerald Ford43.6%
Richard Nixon50.6%
Lyndon B Johnson57.7%
John F Kennedy64%
Dwight D Eisenhower69.5%
Harry S Truman75%
X