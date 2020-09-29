US Presidential Election: Biden's lead in polls exceeds Clinton's in 2016: WSJ

Joe Biden is doing better than the previous Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, among seniors and white college graduates in the US Presidential Elections 2020. On the other hand, Donald Trump is drawing more support than in 2016 among the Hispanic, and the working-class voters reported the Wall Street Journal.

Comparing the changes recorded by WSJ/NBC News in the voter preferences this month with those in September 2016, the result shows Biden holding a more considerable lead than Hillary Clinton did four years ago. Biden has an 8-point lead compared with Clinton's 5 point lead. Biden is also in a stronger position than Clinton was in the background state polls, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A comparison with the previous session polls also shows that Trump has the room to pull off an electoral college victory without winning the popular vote, as he did back in 2016.

His popularity among white working-class people in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania and among the Hispanics of Florida would contribute significantly to this victory.

However, the Wall Street Journal wrote that Trump's standing with some other groups weakened with some other groups, making his overall standing slightly weaker than 2016.

On the other hand, Biden hasn't been seen trailing Trump at any point this year in the Real Clear Politics average of national polls. In fact, since mid-may, his average lead has been larger than Clinton's was at any point of 2016, except for a week in early August when his lead was equal to that of Clinton's.

As of Sunday, the former Vice President led Trump by seven percentage points, compared with Clinton's 2.3 point lead at the same time four years ago.

Comparing the voters who are undecided on the either of the two candidates or the voters who are inclining towards the third-party candidates, WSJ said, 21-24 percent voters were leaning away from either of the candidates. In contrast, this year, they make up only 9 percent of the voters.

This unusually large number of voters in 2016 who were undecided had eventually leaned towards Trump by the time voting day came. With this number being decreased to 9 percent now, their impact on the final result has also significantly reduced.

The first presidential debate tonight at 11 will give more insights into the two candidates' current standing.