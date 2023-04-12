Donald Trump remains top Republican candidate for US president despite criminal charges

The freshly arraigned Trump is reportedly 52 percentage points ahead of his only official rival Nikki Haley, with his MAGA fans loudly walking the talk. If the current mood continues, it could be well be a Biden vs Trump redux in the November 2024 US presidential elections.

Donald Trump, who has the ignominious distinction of becoming the first former US president to be criminally charged and arrested, remains the leading Republican presidential candidate. Trump, who was also impeached twice while in office, leads his only official rival, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, by a whopping 52 percentage points, as per fivethirtyeight.com.

This is a clear indicator that Trump hasn't lost his sheen among his legion of red-hat wearing MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters, who continue rally behind the former president — despite, or perhaps because of, his criminal charges, which many on the Trump side of the story see as a political witch hunt.

Trump was last week charged on 34 counts of criminal conduct and was arraigned on April 4. His supporters — including several members of the US House of Representatives — turned up at the New York State Supreme Court to show their support, showcasing that Donald Trump still holds a death grip over the Republican Party, despite being accused of playing a role in the January 6 Capitol riots, which were seen by many as an attempt at a coup.

The Republican primaries will begin in earnest early next year before culminating in the Republican National Convention mid-2024, when the Grand Old Party's nominee for the US presidency will be officially unveiled. This far out from the primaries, it is hard to predict who will eventually run against incumbent Joe Biden, but if the current state of affairs continues, it could be well be a Biden vs Trump redux.

Earlier this week, Biden formally announced that he would be seeking office for his second — and final — term as US president. Biden, who at 80 years old is the oldest person ever to be in the Oval Office, will be on the cusp of turning 82 by the time Super Tuesday comes calling in November 2024. His presidency has been fraught with the pandemic, inflation and several other pressing issues. Besides, Biden has the lowest job approval ratings of any of his Democrat predecessors — so next year's election battle should be especially interesting.