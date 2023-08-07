While some reports claim that Donald Trump's political action committee (PAC) has turned "broke" amid legal challenges, some others hint at "accelerated fundraising" in favour of Trump ahead of the US election.

Former US President Donald Trump found himself in hot water after he was indicted in three criminal cases recently. The legal challenges seem to have been taking a toll on Trump's 2024 US election bid — not just politically, but financially too. However, there's a catch.

Trump's PAC is "broke"

One of the primary committees used to pay Trump's legal bills, Save America, also requested that his super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc, return some of the money that it transferred to seed the group to help cover costs. Filings show Save America received $12.2 million in refunds from the group in May and June, AP reported.

How much was spent on legal fees?

According to Reuters, Trump's Save America group said in a filing to the Federal Election Commission that it spent more than $21 million on legal expenses during the first half of 2023. But, according to sources, the number is considerably higher — $40 million this year alone.

The Washington Post cited some people familiar with the matter as saying that Trump’s PAC spent over $40 million on legal costs in the first half of 2023 to defend Trump, his advisers, and others.

An analysis of campaign finance reports shows Trump's political committees have paid out at least $59.2 million to more than 100 lawyers and law firms since January 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol and many of his current legal woes began in earnest, AP reported.

Meanwhile, according to the New York Times, the super PAC spent more than $23 million on mostly negative advertising attacking his leading rival, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, earlier this year.

Indictments benefiting Trump?

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's main fundraising committee raised more than $35 million during the April-June period, a campaign official was quoted by Reuters as saying. This figure was nearly twice what the group gathered in the prior three months.

Also, the AP cited records as showing that Trump took in over $53 million since the start of 2023 — a period in which his two criminal indictments in Florida and New York were turned into a rallying cry that sent his fundraising soaring.

The president’s legal challenges might have boosted his fundraising efforts.

Reuters said the acceleration in fundraising could be a sign that Trump's 2024 campaign coffers are benefiting from the former president's legal problems.

Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury in June on charges that include mishandling classified documents after he left the White House in 2021. Prosecutors in New York City charged him in April in a separate case involving an alleged hush-money payment to a porn star.

Super PACs and Trump-controlled PAC

These two are different. The super PAC — Make America Great Again Inc — is not controlled by Trump. However, the Save America is. Like other PACS, a super PAC can pay for advertising, polling, opposition research, and get-out-the-vote efforts. But the super PAC cannot coordinate its activities with the candidate it is supporting.

"The pro-Trump super PAC and Trump-controlled PAC must be independent entities and are barred from any coordination on strategy...," the New York Times reported. "So, for the super PAC and the Trump PAC to be sending tens of millions of dollars back and forth depending upon who needs the money more strongly suggests unlawful financial coordination,” the report cited the legal director of the Campaign Legal Center (CLC) as saying.

Besides, the Conversation had earlier reported that the Federal Election Commission has ruled that campaign funds can be used to pay a candidate’s legal fees if an investigation relates directly to the election or the candidate’s time in political office.

Money struggles among US election candidates

Trump is not alone in his money struggles. His top rival, DeSantis raised over $20 million after launching his much-hyped candidacy in May. But DeSantis, who trails Trump in a distant second place, haemorrhaged cash in his first six weeks as a candidate, burning through $8 million in a spending spree that included more than 100 paid staffers, a large security detail, and luxury travel.