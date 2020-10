US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, faced off in Nashville, just less than two weeks ahead of the crucial presidential elections on November 3.

A planned second debate on October 15 was cancelled after 74-year-old Trump refused to do a virtual face-off with 77-year-old Biden despite concerns over the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis. The two rivals instead attended town halls on competing for television networks.

The pair's last televised showdown spiraled into an ugly confrontation marred by interruptions and name-calling, prompting organizers to introduce mic-muting this time to try to keep things civil.