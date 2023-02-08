US President Joe Biden urges Congress to make immigration a bipartisan issue in his State of the Union address

In his brief comments about immigration, Biden made no mention of the H1B visa backlog that affects several Indians, among other "legal immigrants."

US President Joe Biden in his 2023 State of the Union address called on the US Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform for both "legal" and "illegal" immigrants.

Given that the House of Representatives has a Republican majority, which disagrees with him on the issue, Biden made a plea to Congress to "come together on immigration and make it a bipartisan issue like it was before."

Biden's remarks, however, were not well received by his Opposition who yelled phrases like "secure the border" in response to his remarks.

Furthermore, former President Donald Trump also released a recorded video in response to Biden's State of the Union address in which he condemned Biden and "the radical Democrats" for their failed immigration policy.

He labeled the United States as a country whose border was under "siege" by immigrants.

"I disagree with him on most of his policies, but he put into words what he felt, and he ended up the evening far stronger than he began. Give him credit for that," Trump said in a post, giving Biden "credit for trying."

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley also shared her reaction to Biden's speech on Twitter, saying American deserves better than him and that it was time for a new generation of leadership.

"Border facts vs. spin. Joe Biden has ignored the border crisis he created. Joe Biden has turned every state into a border state. Joe Biden refuses to take responsibility. That's not leadership. That's weakness," Haley tweeted.

Biden, in his speech, also proposed a compromise to the House Republicans, asking them to pass his plan to provide border officers with equipment, if not his comprehensive immigration reform.

“And a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, those on temporary status, farm workers and essential workers," President Biden requested.

Dreamers are undocumented immigrants under the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act or DREAM Act, who enter the US as children. The act provides these "illegal immigrants" with conditional residency and a road to permanent citizenship.

In his second ever State of the Union address that lasted for more than 75 minutes, Biden also made a nod to his recently-launched border plan that has reduced unlawful migration from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela by 97 percent.

He however added that the problems at the US borders will not be fixed until Congress acts.

“We now have a record number of personnel working to secure the border, arresting 8,000 human smugglers and seizing over 23,000 pounds of fentanyl in just the last several months,” he said.

Biden's mention of fentanyl was met by more Republican yelling and accusations from his Opposition that said, "It's your fault!"

Haley echoed these sentiments in a tweet wherein she said, "To stop drugs pouring over the border, we need a president willing to defend the border."