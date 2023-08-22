CNBC TV18
US President Joe Biden to visit India from September 7 to 10 for the G20 summit

Delhi also announced holidays from September 8 to 10 in relation to the summit. All Delhi government offices, MCD offices and schools are asked to remain shut during the period.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 22, 2023 9:37:14 PM IST (Published)

White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden will travel to India from September 7 to September 10 to attend the G20 summit.

Sullivan said Biden would hold a number of bilateral meetings while in India, without giving any further details.
Delhi also announced holidays from September 8 to 10 in relation to the summit. All Delhi government offices, MCD offices and schools have been asked to remain shut during the period.
On August 12, Australia also announced that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be attending the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10.
According to a recent Indian Express report, 50 VVIP aircraft are set to land and 13 heads of state or delegates are expected to come in commercial flights for the G20 Summit.
In preparation for the two-day event, the Public Works Department (PWD) has set up an exclusive control room and quick response team to accelerate road development projects. Twenty-two stretches of roads under the PWD are being revamped as well.
Rates for the hotel rates in Delhi during the period have also reportedly reached an all-time high, with Presidential Suites tariffs going as high as Rs 20 lakh a night. Industry sources told CNBC-TV18 that between September 5 and 10, average room rates in five-star hotels could be 50-60 percent higher than usual.
