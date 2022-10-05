US President plans to celebrate Diwali at White House

By Asmita Pant

Mini Yes, he has plans to celebrate Diwali just like he did last year, White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

US President Joe Biden has plans to celebrate Diwali at the White House this year, his spokesperson said. Details and nature of preparations have not been revealed yet.

Yes, he has plans to celebrate Diwali just like he did last year, White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference in Washington. We don't have a date to share with you at this time but it is an event that he thinks is very important as he sees a partnership with India as well as Indian Americans here in this country, Jean-Pierre said in response to a question.

Meanwhile, Maryland Governor Lawrence Hogan has declared October as Hindu Heritage Month. The tradition of celebrating Diwali at the White House first began during George Bush's term as the president. During that time, Diwali was celebrated mostly in the India Treaty Room and President Bush never personally participated in the celebrations.

Former president Barack Obama lit the ceremonial Diya in the East Room of the White House in the first year of his term as the president. In his final year as the president Diwali was celebrated in the Oval Office.

(With inputs from PTI)