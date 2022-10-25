Joe Biden host largest-ever Diwali reception at White House, invites children on stage

By PTI

Mini More than 200 eminent Indian Americans attended the reception at the East Room, a venue which has witnessed some of the landmark events related to the India-US relationship, including the signing of the nuclear deal and the joint press conference by then US President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in November 2008.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden on Monday hosted a Diwali reception at the White House in what they called the largest since the People's House started celebrating the festival during the George Bush administration.

More than 200 eminent Indian Americans attended the reception at the East Room, a venue which has witnessed some of the landmark events related to the India-US relationship, including the signing of the nuclear deal and the joint press conference by then US President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in November 2008.

The reception saw some enthralling cultural events, including performances by sitarist Rishab Sharma and dance troupe The Sa Dance Company. The guests, dressed in traditional Indian attires such as saree, lehenga and sherwani, relished some mouthwatering Indian delicacies.

The room is full at the East state dining room This is a real celebration of what the Indian American community has achieved in the United States. "It's a wonderful recognition by the President and by the White House to host all of us on Diwali. I feel very privileged to be here as an Indian American," Atul Keshap, President of US India Business Council told.

President Joe Biden invited two children onto the stage and described them as his impression of light. The White House later said they Soren and Zara, children of Congressman Ro Khanna, who attended the impressive Diwali event along with some 200 eminent members of the community from across the country.

"And before I begin, how are you guys doing out front there? How are you? You want to come up here? You wanna come up? You don't have to, but you can, Biden said amidst applause from the audience who were surprised by the president's outreach to Soren and Zara. Can you walk them around?" he asked one of his aides to bring them on to the stage as the guests applauded. This is my impression of light, Biden said.