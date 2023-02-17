US President Joe Biden, 80, declared fit for duty by physician ahead of 2024 polls

The physician also noted President Biden's medical history over the past year, particularly his contraction of COVID-19 in July 2022.

US President Joe Biden is a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male who is fit to carry out his responsibilities as Commander in Chief, according to Dr. Kevin C O'Connor, physician to the president. This statement came after President Biden's annual physical at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Dr. O'Connor revealed that the president takes three common prescription medications and two over-the-counter medications to manage his medical conditions, which include a-fib with normal ventricular response, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis, and mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet.

However, despite these health concerns, he is capable of executing all his responsibilities without any accommodations or exemptions.

”President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” said Dr O’Connor.

The physician also noted President Biden's medical history over the past year, particularly his contraction of COVID-19 in July 2022. The president received standard outpatient therapy and the antiviral medication Paxlovid, and his vital signs remained normal throughout his illness.

Although he experienced mild symptoms, such as a deep, loose cough and hoarseness, his oxygenation remained excellent on room air, and his pulse oximetry never fell below 97 percent.

During his infection, Biden continued to work from the Executive Residence and followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He also made it a priority to protect his staff from any potential exposure to the virus.

Dr. O'Connor's memorandum confirms that President Biden has not experienced any residual symptoms of Long COVID and has received his Bivalent COVID vaccine.

The US presidential elections are typically held every four years on the first Tuesday of November. In 2024, the 60th presidential elections will be held on November 5.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on Tuesday launched her US presidential campaign for the 2024 elections, against her one-time boss Donald Trump.

With agency inputs.