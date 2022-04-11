US President Biden speaks to PM Modi; says will continue close discussions on Russia-Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden on Monday said that he was pleased to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual meeting. It was the first of its kind interaction between the two leaders that would coincide with the maiden India-US 2+2 dialogue under the Biden administration.

Welcoming India's humanitarian support for the people in Ukraine, Biden said that India and the US will continue close discussions on the war in Ukraine.

Terming the dialogue a key to making the relationship between India and the US stronger, Biden said that both countries have the same views on global challenges including COVID- 19 and the root of their partnership is the deep connect between their people.

Appreciating Biden’s initiative to organise this virtual meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that their meeting is very important as it will provide direction for the maiden India-US 2+2 meeting.

Calling India and US neutral partners, Modi said the partnership between the countries can contribute to resolving a lot of global problems.

Modi also said that the talks with the US are taking place at a time when the situation in Ukraine is very worrying. “More than 20,000 Indian students were stranded in Ukraine. We had to work very hard to get them out, one student lost his life,” Modi said.

The prime minister said he has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold direct talks. “We have emphasised the importance of the safety of civilians in Ukraine,” he said.

India has sent medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine and will be sending another consignment of medicines to Ukraine soon, said Modi.

Condemning the killing in Bucha, Modi said India has called for an independent inquiry.

Calling the Indian American partnership the best way to make diplomacy work, Modi said he was confident that India-US friendship will be an integral part of the development journey.

