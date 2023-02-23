U-2 pilot’s selfie with Chinese spy balloon revealed by Pentagon | See picture

A US Air Force pilot had taken a selfie with the Chinese spy balloon before it was shot down.

The Pentagon shared and confirmed authenticity of a selfie taken by a U-2 pilot flying by the Chinese "spy" balloon a day before it was shot down off the South Carolina coast. A US Air Force pilot had taken a selfie with the Chinese spy balloon before it was shot down earlier this month. The Pentagon confirmed the photo's authenticity after it began circulating online this week.

Check out the picture below:

US releases U-2 pilot’s selfie with Chinese spy balloon (Image credit: @halbritz/Twitter)

The photo, clicked on February 3, shows the top of the pilot's helmet inside the U-2 cockpit with the large white orb flying below. It was said to be hovering "over the Central Continental United States,” according to the caption provided by the Defense Department.

The Pentagon released the image Wednesday, more than two weeks after the balloon made international headlines as it transited the United States.

The balloon was shot down by an F-22 fighter jet firing a AIM-9X Sidewinder missile. The strike took place once the balloon was no longer over land but was still within US territorial waters.

The U-2 Dragon Lady is a high altitude US spy plane that has been in service since the 1950s, Associated Press reported.

The Pentagon announced last Friday that Navy ships and submersibles had completed recovery of the massive balloon and its payload, which fell in pieces into the Atlantic Ocean.

The payload was recovered from the ocean floor and is being analyzed by the FBI, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh was quoted by AP as saying on Wednesday.

The shootdown led to three other smaller objects also being shot down by Air Force jets within a period of eight days: one over Alaska, one over Canada and one over Lake Huron. Searches for the Alaska and Lake Huron objects have ended.

(With inputs from agency)