  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

US petrol pipeline ransom-ware attack: What we know so far

Updated : May 11, 2021 12:40:01 IST

Colonial Pipeline operates a 5,500-mile pipeline and supplies 45 percent of jet fuel and gasoline to the US East Coast
On May 10, the FBI confirmed that DarkSide, a criminal group from Russia, was behind the ransom-ware attack on the Colonial pipeline
The cyber gang acknowledged on its website that they were behind the ransom-ware attack on the Colonial Pipeline and their goal was to make money and not creating problems for society.
US petrol pipeline ransom-ware attack: What we know so far
Published : May 11, 2021 12:40 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Tata Steel looks at reducing debt by at least $1 billion in FY22

Tata Steel looks at reducing debt by at least $1 billion in FY22

Standout Brokerage Report: Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Bajaj Electricals; TP at Rs 1,479

Standout Brokerage Report: Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Bajaj Electricals; TP at Rs 1,479

Coronavirus news highlights: 1 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine dose lowers death risk by 80%, says report

Coronavirus news highlights: 1 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine dose lowers death risk by 80%, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement