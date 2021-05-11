US petrol pipeline ransom-ware attack: What we know so far Updated : May 11, 2021 12:40:01 IST Colonial Pipeline operates a 5,500-mile pipeline and supplies 45 percent of jet fuel and gasoline to the US East Coast On May 10, the FBI confirmed that DarkSide, a criminal group from Russia, was behind the ransom-ware attack on the Colonial pipeline The cyber gang acknowledged on its website that they were behind the ransom-ware attack on the Colonial Pipeline and their goal was to make money and not creating problems for society. Published : May 11, 2021 12:40 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply