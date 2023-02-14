Pentagon to US lawmakers: Object shot down over Canada is a 'balloon'

The memo to US Congressmen comes after the lawmakers on Capitol Hill are pressing to gain a better understanding of why the Biden administration shot down three unidentified objects in three days following the take down of the Chinese spy balloon.

The Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) shot down in Canadian airspace by US Air Force on Saturday appeared to be a “small, metallic balloon with a tethered payload below it,” according to a Pentagon memo sent to lawmakers, CNN reported.

The memo further added that the flying object crossed near “US sensitive sites” before it was shot down.

The memo to US Congressmen comes after the lawmakers on Capitol Hill were pressing to know why the Biden administration shot down three unidentified objects in three days following the take down of the Chinese spy balloon.

But, what is said in the memo is in expected lines. Last Weekend, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that American national security officials believe objects shot down over Canada and Alaska were balloons.

"They believe they were (balloons), yes, but much smaller than the first one," Schumer said in a TV interview.

Soon after the shooting, the White House said after the shootdown that the recently downed objects "did not closely resemble" the Chinese balloon shot earlier.

Earlier on Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the shooting down of balloon on Twitter. “I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object.”

In another development on Saturday, the US Airforce scrambled fighter jets in Montana to investigate a radar anomaly. US Airforce's North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) later said the pilots didn't identify anything.

A day later, the US military shot down another flying object over Lake Huron near the US-Canada border. This was the fourth such interception by American fighters since February 4.

The entire balloon controversy erupted after a 200-foot-tall (60-meter-high) balloon was spotted in US airspace, for which America accused China. This incident lead Secretary of State Antony Blinken to call off a planned trip to China. The Biden administration finally decided to shoot down the balloon on February 4.

Responding to the US allegations, China on Monday alleged that over the past year, more than 10 US high-altitude balloons had flown in its airspace without permission.