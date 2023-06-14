US NSA Jake Sullivan meets External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to prepare for Modi's US visit

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United States. They also talked about global strategic developments in the context of the Indo-US partnership, including collaboration in high-technology areas and clean energy transformation.

Sullivan is in India to finalise agreements which will be penned during Modi's state visit to the United States from June 21-24. On Tuesday, Sullivan met with Indian NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi.

The two NSAs unveiled an ambitious roadmap for Indo-US collaboration in seven specific high-technology areas, including semiconductors, next-generation telecommunication, artificial intelligence and defence.

The roadmap was announced at the second Track-1.5 dialogue on the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) that was organised by industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

India and the United States will lead in clean energy transformation and revolutionise artificial intelligence, biotechnology and quantum computing, Sullivan said at the iCET-CII event.

The duo also held restricted talks on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

The White House representative was also received by Modi on Tuesday wherein the two reviewed the progress made under the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

Announced in May 2022 by Modi and US President Joe Biden, the project identifies six areas of cooperation wherein India and the US will share core technologies to forge closer links with each other.

Tweeting about his meeting with Sullivan, Modi added that he was looking forward to meeting Biden during his upcoming visit

A Reuters report quoted a senior official saying that Sullivan, during his current visit, will look at Modi's state visit's "outcomes" and ensure that the countries are "moving in the right direction."

It was also reported that the Biden administration is close to approving a deal that would allow General Electric to manufacture jet engines for Indian military aircraft in India, although the White House has refrained from commenting on this matter.

The US is working to deepen its ties with India by forging military and industry links as a key counterweight to China's dominance, Reuters reports. However, it is worth noting that the nations differ on how to deal with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

