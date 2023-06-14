US NSA Jake Sullivan meets External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to prepare for Modi's US visit

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United States. They also talked about global strategic developments in the context of the Indo-US partnership, including collaboration in high-technology areas and clean energy transformation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday morning and discussed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit. The two also talked about global strategic developments from the perspective of the Indo-US partnership.

Great to meet US NSA @jakesullivan46 in South Block today morning. Our conversation focused on preparing for PM @narendramodi’s upcoming US visit.Also discussed global strategic developments from the perspective of our partnership. pic.twitter.com/qeAoYU5nXT— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 14, 2023

Sullivan is in India to finalise agreements which will be penned during Modi's state visit to the United States from June 21-24. On Tuesday, Sullivan met with Indian NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi.

The two NSAs unveiled an ambitious roadmap for Indo-US collaboration in seven specific high-technology areas, including semiconductors, next-generation telecommunication, artificial intelligence and defence.