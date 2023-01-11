US National Human Trafficking Awareness Day — history and significance

Human trafficking poses a threat to international peace and security. It undermines the rule of law, robs millions of their dignity and freedom, threatens public safety, and enriches transnational criminals and terrorists. National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is observed every year in the US on January 11 to raise awareness about human trafficking and aims the prevention of illegal practices.

The National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is observed every year in the US on January 11. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about human trafficking. Even though the entire month of January has been recognised as the National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, January 11 specifically aims towards the prevention of illegal practices. Since the US Senate established this day of observance in 2007, it has drawn massive public support from individuals as well as government-organised events.

History

Human trafficking is the exploitation of an individual for labour, domestic servitude, or commercial sexual activity by force, fraud, or coercion. The act of enslaving or exploiting unwilling people also comes under the definition of human trafficking. Unfortunately, slavery in some form has existed for hundreds of years.

It was in the late 20th and early 21st centuries when the movement against human trafficking received support. In 2000, the Trafficking Victims Protection Act addressed modern-day slavery and was also the first federal law to do so. It was in 2007 when the United States Senate ratified the resolution establishing January 11 as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Later, in 2010, President Barack Obama dedicated the entire month of January to awareness and prevention of human trafficking. Currently, there are over 50 established organisations that are working towards combating the illegal practice.

Significance

Human Trafficking Awareness Day is significant as it has a long-term impact on human lives, families and households, as well as communities across the globe. The day is also commemorated to aid in detecting human trafficking red flags so that many lives can be saved.

In today's world, the most prevalent form of human trafficking is sex trafficking, which is around 80 percent. The next in line is labour enslavement, which accounts for another 19 percent.

