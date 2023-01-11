English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld News

US National Human Trafficking Awareness Day — history and significance

US National Human Trafficking Awareness Day — history and significance

US National Human Trafficking Awareness Day — history and significance
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 11, 2023 7:44:28 AM IST (Published)

Human trafficking poses a threat to international peace and security. It undermines the rule of law, robs millions of their dignity and freedom, threatens public safety, and enriches transnational criminals and terrorists. National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is observed every year in the US on January 11 to raise awareness about human trafficking and aims the prevention of illegal practices.

 The National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is observed every year in the US on January 11. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about human trafficking. Even though the entire month of January has been recognised as the National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, January 11 specifically aims towards the prevention of illegal practices. Since the US Senate established this day of observance in 2007, it has drawn massive public support from individuals as well as government-organised events.

Recommended Articles

View All
The emergence of rating agencies as a proxy to the capex recovery theme

The emergence of rating agencies as a proxy to the capex recovery theme

IST2 Min(s) Read

Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read

Human trafficking poses a threat to international peace and security. It undermines the rule of law, robs millions of their dignity and freedom, threatens public safety, and enriches transnational criminals and terrorists.


 
History

Human trafficking is the exploitation of an individual for labour, domestic servitude, or commercial sexual activity by force, fraud, or coercion. The act of enslaving or exploiting unwilling people also comes under the definition of human trafficking. Unfortunately, slavery in some form has existed for hundreds of years.

Also Read: Romania detains ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in human trafficking case

It was in the late 20th and early 21st centuries when the movement against human trafficking received support. In 2000, the Trafficking Victims Protection Act addressed modern-day slavery and was also the first federal law to do so. It was in 2007 when the United States Senate ratified the resolution establishing January 11 as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Later, in 2010, President Barack Obama dedicated the entire month of January to awareness and prevention of human trafficking. Currently, there are over 50 established organisations that are working towards combating the illegal practice.

Significance 

Human Trafficking Awareness Day is significant as it has a long-term impact on human lives, families and households, as well as communities across the globe. The day is also commemorated to aid in detecting human trafficking red flags so that many lives can be saved.

Also Read: Jharkhand human trafficking: 4 children and 1 woman rescued from Delhi

In today's world, the most prevalent form of human trafficking is sex trafficking, which is around 80 percent. The next in line is labour enslavement, which accounts for another 19 percent.

(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)

US National Human Trafficking Awareness Day — history and significance

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

human traffickingslavery

Previous Article

Rahul Dravid turns 50 — A look at the records and achievements of India's Great Wall

Next Article

Lal Bahadur Shastri’s 57th death anniversary: Remembering true visionary of India

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X