White House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was on a visit to Taiwan, said on Wednesday the US "will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan". Speaking at the presidential office of Taiwan on Wednesday, she said America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial and that "Democrats and Republicans, both sides, are united to support Taiwan".

"America has made a bedrock promise to always stand with Taiwan. On this strong foundation, we have a thriving partnership grounded in self-government and self-determination focused on mutual security in the region and world committed to economic prosperity," US Speaker Pelosi said.

#WATCH | Taiwan: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei pic.twitter.com/i7zVHUsOYx — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022 Emphasising that "Taiwan is flourishing democracy", Pelosi said America's determination to preserve democracy in Taiwan and the world remains iron-clad. Earlier in the day, Pelosi told Taiwan's parliament, "We commend Taiwan for being one of the freest societies in the world."

'Taiwan will not back down'

Meanwhile, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expressed gratitude to "one of Taiwan's most devoted friends" and said, "We are grateful to you to make this visit to Taiwan to showcase the US Congress' staunch support for Taiwan."

In a defiant tone, Tsai Ing-wen said, "Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down. We will... continue to hold the line of defence for democracy.

Our visit reiterates that America stands with Taiwan: a robust, vibrant democracy and our important partner in the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/2sSRJXN6ST — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022

As Pelosi concludes her Taiwan visit, here's a look at all the developments that have happened since her arrival.

>> Russia has backed China over an expected visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi. It warned Washington that such a "provocative" trip would put the US on a collision course with Beijing.

>> Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has ratcheted up tension between China and the United States. China has already imposed some trade sanctions on Taiwan. According to reports, China has decided to halt the exports of natural sand to the island. Moreover, imports of citrus fruits, chilled white striped hairtail and frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan were also suspended starting August 3.

China also temporarily halted imports of products from multiple Taiwanese food companies, Taiwan's Council of Agriculture (COA) confirmed as per a report by Focus Taiwan. The blacklisted companies include producers of tea leaves, dried fruits, honey, cocoa beans, and vegetables, as well as catches from around 700 fishing vessels, ANI cited reports as saying.

>> China announced a series of military operations and drills. The Chinese military has been put on high alert and is likely to launch "targeted military operations" in response to Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Reuters quoted China's defence ministry as saying earlier.

In the wake of these moves by China, Taiwan is preparing its air-raid shelters as rising tension and fears about the possibility of a Chinese attack on the democratic island.

>> Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) confirmed that 21 Chinese military aircraft flew into the southwestern part of Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ). China's military also announced joint air and sea drills near Taiwan and test launches of conventional missiles in the sea east of Taiwan.

>> Responding to China's warnings , White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the US "is not going to be intimidated" by China's threats or bellicose rhetoric and that there is no reason her visit should precipitate a crisis or conflict. "We will continue to support Taiwan, defend a free and open Indo-Pacific and seek to maintain communication with Beijing," Kirby said, adding that the United States "will not engage in sabre-rattling."

>> In a statement late on Wednesday, China strongly opposed Pelosi's Taiwan visit. "This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués," it said.

Reiterating its one-China policy, China's statement said, "There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China."

However, the Biden administration and Pelosi say the US remains committed to its "one-China policy".

China, Taiwan and Pelosi

Taiwan and mainland China split during a civil war in 1949. But China claims the island as its territory and has not ruled out using military force to take it.

Pelosi became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. The speaker planned her Taiwan trip as part of a broader mission at a time when the world faces a choice between "autocracy and democracy".

Earlier, she led a congressional delegation to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the spring, and her latest effort serves as a capstone to her years of promoting democracy abroad.