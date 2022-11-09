US Midterm Elections: Some of the newly elected have already made history

By Pihu Yadav

Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress, winning the open seat for Florida's 10th Congressional District.

Some of the winning candidates in the US midterm elections have already made history as the citizens of the country pick more diverse and younger officials for office this time. Here’s a look at some of the historic firsts from across the nation.

First female Republican senator

Republican Katie Britt won the US Senate race in Alabama, becoming the state's first woman elected to the body. Britt will fill the seat held by Richard Shelby, her one-time boss who is retiring after 35 years in the Senate.

Britt, 40, cast herself as part of a new generation of conservative leaders and will become one of the Senate’s youngest members. She will be the first Republican woman to hold one of the state’s Senate seats and the state's first elected female senator. The state’s previous female senators, both Democrats, had been appointed.

First female to lead Arkansas

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office.

Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her predominantly Republican home state, where former President Donald Trump remains popular. Sanders had been heavily favoured to win the race, including Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington.

First Gen Z member of Congress

Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress, winning the open seat for Florida’s 10th Congressional District. Frost is a former March For Our Lives organiser seeking stricter gun control laws and has stressed opposition to restrictions on abortion rights.

Gen Z refers to those born between the late 1990s and early 2010s. To become a member of Congress, candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Maryland’s first African-American governor

Democrat Wes Moore was elected the first African-American governor of Maryland, becoming only the third African-American person elected governor in US history, according to CNN. Only two other African-American politicians have ever been elected governor in the United States — Virginia’s Douglas Wilder in 1989 and Deval Patrick of Massachusetts in 2006.

Anthony Brown also created history by winning and becoming the first African-American person to be elected attorney general of the state.

First Indian-American to become Maryland Lieutenant Governor

Aruna Miller on Tuesday scripted history by becoming the first Indian-American politician to win the race of Lieutenant Governor in the state of Maryland, adjoining the US capital.

Miller, 58, a former delegate to the Maryland House, was on the Lieutenant Governor ticket along with Wes Moore — the Democratic Governor-elect. The Lieutenant Governor is the state's highest official following the Governor and assumes the role when the Governor is out of state or incapacitated.

First openly lesbian governor

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation's first openly lesbian governor.

Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, were among three all-female governor/lieutenant governor tickets in the U.S. that began Election Day with a chance to become the first pairing elected to lead a state.

First Native American senator from Oklahoma

Republican Markwayne Mullin will become the first Native American in the US Senate since former US Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell of Colorado left the Senate in 2005, according to US Senate records.

In the race for Inhofe’s seat, Mullin, 45, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, faced former Democratic US Rep. Kendra Horn, 46, an Oklahoma City attorney who in 2018 ousted a two-term GOP incumbent from a seat that had been in Republican hands for four decades.

Most polls showed Mullin winning comfortably over Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and independent Ray Woods.

First African-American woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania

CNN projects that Democrat Summer Lee will be the first African-American woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania. Lee will succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle.

First woman elected to Congress from Vermont

Democrat Becca Balint on Tuesday won the race for Vermont’s lone seat in the US House, becoming the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress.

Balint, the president of the Vermont state Senate and a former middle-school teacher, beat the other major party candidate, Liam Madden, an independent who won the Republican primary. Three independents and one libertarian candidate were also in the race.

First Indian-American to be elected to the US House of Representatives from Michigan

Entrepreneur-turned-politician and Democrat Shri Thanedar became the first Indian American to be elected to the US House of Representatives from the state of Michigan, pipping Republican candidate Martell Bivings.

Thanedar, 67, currently represents the third district in the Michigan House. He won 84,096 votes, while Bivings received more than 27,366 votes.

The list will be updated as more winners are projected or declared.

