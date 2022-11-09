By CNBCTV18.com

The United States is witnessing a tight race between Republicans and Democrats in the midterm polls. The close fight has dashed Republicans' hopes for the sweeping gains they had promised, particularly in the House of Representatives. Instead, they inched toward what could be another narrowly split House.

Republicans were determined to break the Democrats' unified hold on Washington to gain control of Congress and rein in President Joe Biden's leglisative agenda for the remainder of his term. On the other hand, Democrats' fragile grasp on power in the House and the Senate remained at risk. The party faced a new generation of Republican candidates — among them political newcomers, and some extremists inspired by Donald Trump, handily winning some seats.

All 435 seats in the House and one-third of the Senate were being decided in the polls.

Here are the three possible scenarios:

1. Democrats hold the Senate, but Republicans take the House of Representatives:

For Biden and Democrats, this could mean a series of House-driven investigations. Republicans said they will shut down the January 6 committee. They will, instead, launch a hearing into Biden's son Hunter's business ties to China. They would look into the Biden administration's immigration policies, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in China. This scenario could also mean some changes in the US aid for Ukraine amid Russian invasion.

2. Republicans take both the House of Representatives and the Senate: If Republican newcomers help the party seize control of the House, and possibly the Senate, the outcome will pose new challenges for Congress' ability to govern — especially if margins are tight. Biden's power could be reduced in such a case. It is also expected that the process for confirming Biden's political appointees could grind to a standstill.

3. Democrats hold both House of Representatives and the Senate: This would mean that Biden would be able to continue with his plans and will be strengthened. The party will have the full control of the federal government for the first time in 11 years.

It was the first major national election since January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Even with a slim majority, the Republicans could bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill with promises to end Biden's most ambitious plans, tighten congressional oversight and launch grueling investigations — even, potentially, impeachment of the president.

